ITmediaに紹介記事が掲載(要登録記事)されていたので知ったのだが、MicrosoftによるBashが学べる入門動画「Bash for Beginners」(全20回/2:13:28)が公開されている。bashを用いたシェル操作からスクリプト作成まで。作業環境はGitHub CodespaceでVScode(Web版)統合ターミナル

タイトル一覧

・Welcome to Bash for Beginners / 初心者のためのバッシュへようこそ [1/20] 3:36

・What is the Difference Between a Terminal and a Shell? / ターミナルとシェルの違いは何ですか? [2/20] 1:40

・Setting up our Bash Environment / Bash 環境の設定 [3/20] 6:54

・How to Get Help in Bash / Bash でヘルプを表示する方法 [4/20] 9:12

・How to Navigate the Terminal with Bash / Bash でターミナルを移動する方法 [5/20] 6:07

・How to List Content in the Terminal with Bash / Bash を使用してターミナル内のコンテンツを一覧表示する方法 [6/20] 3:41

・How to Find Files in the terminal with Bash / Bash を使用してターミナルでファイルを検索する方法 [7/20] Bash 5:37

・How to Work with Directories in the Terminal with Bash / Bash を使用してターミナル内のディレクトリを操作する方法 [8/20] 9:06

・How to View File Contents in the Terminal with Bash / Bash を使用してターミナルでファイルの内容を表示する方法 [9/20] 7:25

・What are Environment variables? / 環境変数とは [10/20] 5:30

・How to Use Redirection and Pipelines in Bash / Bash でリダイレクトとパイプラインを使用する方法 [11/20] 9:51

・How to Modify File Permissions in Bash / Bash でファイルのアクセス許可を変更する方法 [12/20] 9:42

・What is a Bash Script? / Bash スクリプトとは [13/20] 7:01

・What are Variables in Bash? / Bash の変数とは [14/20] 5:57

・What are Conditional Statements in Bash? / Bash の条件付きステートメントとは [15/20] 5:02

・What are Case Statements in Bash? / Bash の Case ステートメントとは [16/20] 4:50

・What are Functions in Bash? / Bash の関数とは [17/20] 8:35

・What are Loops in Bash? / Bash のループとは [18/20] 10:12

・How to write a Bash Script / Bash スクリプトを記述する方法 [19/20] 11:27

・Next Steps with Bash / Bash を使用した次のステップ [20/20] 2:03